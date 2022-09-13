Another one tragedy occurs between migrants. This time it was one of them 4 year old Syrian girl named Loujin Ahmed Nasif, died of thirst on a boat blocked for days in the middle of the Mediterranean. Despite the repeated appeals of the Alarm Phone, in fact, no one intervened to rescue the boat, which has been adrift at sea for ten days.

“Our heart is in ashes”

The little girl had left since Lebanon to Europe with his parents and his one and a half year old sister. The activist reported the news Nawal Soufi, who has lived in Sicily for years and is involved in rescues. “His inconsolable crying would have moved even the stones. Do you have any idea what it means for a parent to see a daughter die in this atrocious way? “, Commented the father, Ahmad Adbelkafi Nasif, as reported by La Stampa.

The family members, Syrian refugees in Lebanon who dreamed of a new life in Italy, were in a boat with other 60 people. “The boat was in the Sar (Search and rescue) area of ​​Malta and I immediately notified the authorities in Valletta. After a day of silence I was told that there was a ship approaching: ‘Saving is only a matter of time‘, I was told”. But that was not the case, Soufi explained that he received the SOS. “We emptied the hull with buckets, it was obvious that we were shipwrecked “says Nasif instead.

Only after wandering through the waters of Greece, Cyprus and Malta, the boat finally received help from the Greek authorities, but little Loujin was now dead. The other child is hospitalized in serious condition, because she drank too much sea water, thinking she could quench her thirst. The mother, on the other hand, managed to save herself but she could not hold back her pain: “Our heart is in ashes“, commented.

The heartbreaking tale on Facebook

“My baby, I’m sorry! I tried my best, but gods very bad adults they decided not to send you help. Excuse me and know that my heart was beating very fast every time that turaya you had on board that boat called me back. Now I know almost for sure, that two other adults are still missing, because they fell into the water during the rescue operations “, Soufi writes on Facebook and then continues to la Repubblica:” Malta could save them when they were taking on water, when they reported that the children they were without water and food and risked dying of starvation. And instead they left them there, until a four-year-old girl died of dehydration. There are all the calls recorded, all the positions of the boats photographed and sent to the coast guard: there is all the evidence to be able to say that this is a clear omission of help“.