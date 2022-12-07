Love doesn’t go on vacation (whose original title is The Holiday) is a 2006 film directed by Nancy Meyers. A rumor has been circulating since yesterday sequel in sight, but it was the director who categorically denied and also one of the two protagonists, Kate Winslet, who assured: “It’s the first time I’ve heard of it. I assure you that no agent or press office has spoken to me about it. Hand on heart, it never came out”. This does not exclude that some manufacturer is thinking of a rebootperhaps for one of the many platforms streaming which now capture millions and millions of subscribers all over the world. That movie is a Christmas season classic, but let’s see in the meantime how did the four protagonists become.