A happy couple life is good for health and allows us to “age better”: now science says it too. A new US study, published in the journal Journal of Personalityindeed confirmed that have an optimistic partner and positive brings benefits both mentally and physically. The positive effects are noticeable in the decreased risk of Alzheimer’sdementia and cognitive decline.

A happy married life is good for your health: science confirms it

Jeewon Oh della Michigan State University ed Eric Kim dell’Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, i due co-autori dello studiothey analyzed the data of almost 4500 pairs heterosexuals who had previously participated in a large national retirement survey. The subjects were monitored not only from the point of view of their progressive physical health, but also on a psychological level with specific and in-depth tests.

The risk of Alzheimer’s is lowered

Analyzing and cross-referencing the information available, researchers have found a link between being get married to a happy, optimistic personpositive and a lower risk of encountering a number of problems during old age: cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s and senile dementia. The character of our partner, therefore, can help us to avoid some diseases which generally appear with advancing age. All this thanks to a healthy, warm and happy environment within the home. Furthermore, according to experts, when couples frequently talk about their past experiences together, the memories can live on longer. Without fading over time as could happen to a person with Alzheimer’s.

The importance of being optimistic

“Maintaining the ideal weight and exercising, for example, are two excellent predictors of degenerative dementia pathologies. However, there are also some physiological markers. And people married to optimistic partners, it seems, tend to score lower, which indicates lower risk,” said one of the study authors.

Partners with a positive and optimistic character can motivate us to play sportseat healthy and take care of our body: all this, in the long run, would lead to positive health effects, especially as you get older. But is optimism innate or can it be trained? According to experts, this character peculiarity has a heritable componentbut it can also be developed by putting effort and concentration into all those things that can change positively our life. And having a partner with that kind of attitude definitely helps.

