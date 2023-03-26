The second team of the regular season of Lovosice decided on a definite result only after the break. Frýdek-Místek, who scored an abysmal 22 points less in the long-term competition, kept pace with the home team in the first half and lost by only one goal (14:15). With his best shooting performance in the season, the Slovenian midfielder Tim Jenko Bogdanič was responsible for Lovosice’s win, scoring 11 goals.