The second team of the regular season of Lovosice decided on a definite result only after the break. Frýdek-Místek, who scored an abysmal 22 points less in the long-term competition, kept pace with the home team in the first half and lost by only one goal (14:15). With his best shooting performance in the season, the Slovenian midfielder Tim Jenko Bogdanič was responsible for Lovosice’s win, scoring 11 goals.
|Men’s handball extra league playoff quarter-finals – 1st match:
|Lovosice – Frýdek-Místek 35:27 (15:14)
|Most goals: Bogdanič 11/4, Chotěborský 5, Trkovský and Stach 4 each – Gřešek 5, Bureš 4, Choleva 4/2.
|Play out – 1. kolo:
|Strakonice – Maloměřice 25:28 (14:12)
|Most goals: Nový, A. Nejdl and Bičiště 4 each, Wildt 4/1, Němec 4/2 – Horut 9/6, Koubek, Svoboda and Korger 4 each.
