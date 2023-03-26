Home Sports Lovosic handball players entered the playoffs with a win
Lovosic handball players entered the playoffs with a win

The second team of the regular season of Lovosice decided on a definite result only after the break. Frýdek-Místek, who scored an abysmal 22 points less in the long-term competition, kept pace with the home team in the first half and lost by only one goal (14:15). With his best shooting performance in the season, the Slovenian midfielder Tim Jenko Bogdanič was responsible for Lovosice’s win, scoring 11 goals.

Men’s handball extra league playoff quarter-finals – 1st match:
Lovosice – Frýdek-Místek 35:27 (15:14)
Most goals: Bogdanič 11/4, Chotěborský 5, Trkovský and Stach 4 each – Gřešek 5, Bureš 4, Choleva 4/2.
Play out – 1. kolo:
Strakonice – Maloměřice 25:28 (14:12)
Most goals: Nový, A. Nejdl and Bičiště 4 each, Wildt 4/1, Němec 4/2 – Horut 9/6, Koubek, Svoboda and Korger 4 each.
1. New Joy 1 1 0 0 33:21 25
2. Hives 0 0 0 0 0:0 23
3. Magpie 1 0 0 1 25:28 11
4. Micrometer 1 1 0 0 28:25 10
5. Border 1 0 0 1 21:33 2
