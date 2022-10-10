Home Sports Low offensive efficiency, high turnover, high finals repeat?The two teams are still looking for status_season_first round_Liaoning men’s basketball team
Original title: A repeat of the finals with low offensive efficiency and high turnover?Both teams are still looking for form

On October 10, Beijing time, in the first round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season, the defending champion Liaoning men’s basketball team played against the Guangsha men’s basketball team. The showdown in the finals last season was staged again. Guangsha team Hu Jinqiu missed the first stage of the regular season with a fracture, and Zhang Zhenlin also missed the game. In the end, after four quarters of competition, the Liaoning men’s basketball team defeated the Guangsha men’s basketball team 74-64 and got a good start to the new season.

From the scores of the two sides, it is not difficult to see that the offensive efficiency of the two teams is not very high. Even after three minutes of play in the first quarter of the game, the two teams scored points.

In the whole game, the defending champion Liaoning team shot only 34.1% from the field and only 28% from three-pointers. The two teams have made 18 mistakes. It can be seen that in the first game of the new season, the team has not been able to find a state.Return to Sohu, see more


