NThe pre-play-offs for the Löwen Frankfurt in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) are by no means over. That was the message that sports director Franz-David Fritzmeier conveyed the day before the second game of the best-of-three series against Düsseldorf this Friday in Frankfurt (7 p.m. at Magentasport). What the Löwen had offered in the first game against Düsseldorfer EG in the 0:5 defeat on Tuesday did not satisfy him at all. “Düsseldorf made the fresher impression as a team,” said Fritzmeier and at the same time looked ahead: “Tomorrow we will have a different situation.”

The players now had two full days to regenerate and prepare for the second, perhaps decisive, game. “You could see that Düsseldorf had more strength with four rows than we did with three,” said the sporting director. The ice times were unevenly distributed: 21-year-old striker Constantin Vogt from the Löwen’s fourth line of attack only played two minutes and 40 seconds, top scorer Carter Rowney was on the ice for a total of 21 minutes and 47 seconds – more than a full third.

“We want to strengthen”

Whether the lions will achieve a different result in Frankfurt remains to be seen. And so the season could be over by the end of the game. Striker Ryan Olsen will no longer intervene. After his unnecessary stick jab in the first pre-play-off game, the league has now suspended him for ten games – given the countless offenses this season, a fitting punishment for the undisciplined Olsen, who is likely to move to Berlin.

The plans for the coming season have progressed further than communicated to the public. “There will certainly be a few players from the current team,” said the sporting director. Fritzmeier still has room for further development of the squad: “We want to strengthen ourselves in the second center position.” Behind the 33-year-old Rowney as the squad’s first central striker there is a big qualitative gap. This hardly relieves the Canadian.

Although participation in the play-off arouses desires in Löwen players, the reverse effect also occurs. “You get positive feedback from professionals who aren’t that close to the club. Many noticed that we didn’t just scratch around in the DEL and just saved ourselves,” said Fritzmeier. But at the same time he dampened expectations of the newcomers: “We’re not the first to reach for the top shelf.”

But now it is time to solve the tasks of the current season. Rowney alone won’t keep the Lions in the playoffs.