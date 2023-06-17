Löwen Frankfurt with a new strategy before the season

Dhe lions “didn’t suddenly become rich overnight,” says sports director Franz-David Fritzmeier in view of the well-known newcomers such as Maksim Matushkin, Ville Lajunen and striker Cameron Brace. According to their own statements, the Frankfurters, who will start their second season in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) from September, still have a small budget compared to most of the other clubs. “These guys convinced us that we played a decent role and were able to keep parts of our team,” says Fritzmeier.

The sports director waited a long time last season (tenth place after the main round) before signing Carter Rowney as a central striker, but now he acted quickly for central positions. The lions almost have their squad together three months before the start of the season – if no player is injured in preparation and has to be signed. The Lions and their new coach Matti Tiilikainen are starting the season with 22 field players. Eight defenders and thirteen forwards are already in the squad, the last forward position should preferably be occupied by a German player.

Few transfers this time

The Frankfurters are not alone in this, planning is also well advanced at other DEL locations. And that also depends on a special circumstance that actually seems far removed from the DEL. The National Hockey League (NHL) expanded in 2021 and absorbed the Seattle Kraken. However, each NHL team is also assigned a farm team, a second team, in the second-rate American Hockey League (AHL).

The Kraken farm team hails from the state of California, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The roster of the successful Firebirds (the team is in the championship finals after the inaugural season, where the score is 2-2) has 31 players – 31 additional roster places in the AHL. DEL clubs can often no longer afford the players who would theoretically still change because of higher salary demands. So far this season there have only been a few transfers between the AHL and the DEL.

“Our game needs more facets”

In addition to the additional roster spots, the AHL’s “veterans’ rule” is also affecting the market. The eighteen-man gameday fielder roster is limited to five players who have played 260 or more games in the AHL, NHL, or any major European league. With fewer games taking place due to the pandemic, even more players are covered by this rule and don’t yet have to look outside of the AHL.

The lions and sports director Fritzmeier also looked at other markets. Strengthened by the sporting results of the first DEL first series, Fritzmeier spoke to players and convinced some in personal discussions in Finland and Sweden. One thing unites the committed older players apart from goalkeeper Marvin Cüpper and defender Lajunen: They have not yet made a big appearance in the DEL. There is a system behind it. Fritzmeier didn’t want to tie any players to the club who saw their station in Frankfurt as relegation just because they no longer got a contract in Berlin or Munich.

With the newcomers, the sports director is reacting to the greatest weakness of the past season: a lack of competition in the squad. The Lions depended on individual players like Jake Hildebrand in goal or the three front-row strikers (Dominik Bokk, Carter Rowney, Brendan Ranford). With the signing of Cüpper, the competition in goal with Joe Cannata is now significantly greater. And also up front: With the arrival of the experienced Canadian center Cody Kunyk, Brace and the talented Markus Schweiger, Fritzmeier has found professionals for the second row who can strengthen the team. Kunyk scored 33 scoring points in 60 games in the strong Finnish league last season, and Brace also impressed in Sweden. In the best case, the first row around Rowney and Bokk is significantly relieved.

The goal of Fritzmeier’s squad planning is to bring consistency to the performance and not to be dependent on an intoxicating start to the season again. “Our game needs more facets than good cohesion and highlights,” he said. And added: “The team has to be more professional, more structured and be able to improve during the season.” That didn’t work in the past round.