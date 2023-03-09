Home Sports Loyd-Diallo on the shields, AS Monaco closes the Panathinaikos case
Sports

Loyd-Diallo on the shields, AS Monaco closes the Panathinaikos case

by admin
Loyd-Diallo on the shields, AS Monaco closes the Panathinaikos case

AS Monaco closes the 27th round of Euroleague by defeating the Greeks of Panathinaikos 84-70.

The performances of Loyd (18 with 4/6 from three) and Diallo (18+8 rebounds, 7/10 FG) were decisive, also in double figures Okobo (12+4 assists) and James (11+4 fouls conceded).

For Panathinaikos, now without goals, Ponitka’s 11 points with 6 rebounds should be noted, while Bacon ends with 10 points but a revisable 4/11 from the field.

See also  Milan Preview: The Red and Blacks welcome the opportunity to climb to the top and Ibrahimovic will kill the Quartet again? _Sassuolo_UEFA Champions League_Inter Milan

You may also like

Main reason for the Dortmund failure

Champions League: BR Volleys lose quarterfinal first leg...

Juve, salary manoeuvre: Chiné asks for extension of...

The Rockets lost to the Nets. Why did...

VfL Wolfsburg women: First defeat, two departures and...

Young man killed in an ambush in Sant’Antimo...

World Champion Jasmine Flury back to everyday life...

Tottenham Milan, Conte: ‘decisive first leg knockout. Future?...

The latest developments in Morant’s gun-holding: Famous Records...

Bayern vs PSG: A success that can carry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy