3
AS Monaco closes the 27th round of Euroleague by defeating the Greeks of Panathinaikos 84-70.
The performances of Loyd (18 with 4/6 from three) and Diallo (18+8 rebounds, 7/10 FG) were decisive, also in double figures Okobo (12+4 assists) and James (11+4 fouls conceded).
For Panathinaikos, now without goals, Ponitka’s 11 points with 6 rebounds should be noted, while Bacon ends with 10 points but a revisable 4/11 from the field.
.@ASMBasket_EN I @ASMonaco_Basket prove too strong for @paobcgr tonight! #EveryGameMatters pic.twitter.com/tq3RpqTVZ4
— Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) March 8, 2023
