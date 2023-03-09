AS Monaco closes the 27th round of Euroleague by defeating the Greeks of Panathinaikos 84-70.

The performances of Loyd (18 with 4/6 from three) and Diallo (18+8 rebounds, 7/10 FG) were decisive, also in double figures Okobo (12+4 assists) and James (11+4 fouls conceded).

For Panathinaikos, now without goals, Ponitka’s 11 points with 6 rebounds should be noted, while Bacon ends with 10 points but a revisable 4/11 from the field.