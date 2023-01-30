Home Sports LPG cars: the 10 models at low prices and with the necessary accessories
Sports

LPG cars: the 10 models at low prices and with the necessary accessories

by admin
LPG cars: the 10 models at low prices and with the necessary accessories

LPG cars have always been at the top of the choices of savings-conscious drivers. In fact, LPG costs less than petrol and diesel and is a solution that has been able to grow and evolve over the years. From the gas system adapted and installed by the trusted workshop, we have moved on to ever more refined solutions, such as the preparation made directly in the factory by car manufacturers. The current generation of dual-fuel cars is therefore safer and guarantees performance, traveling on LPG, equal to that of petrol. The offer has also grown with more and more car brands offering dual fuel variants, in almost all segments. Just as the desire to save money of those who buy no longer rhymes with renunciations in terms of contents and accessories. Here is a selection of the least expensive petrol and LPG-powered cars, but chosen for fittings or enriched by optional so as to have the rear electric windows, the climate compatibility with the smartphone. Below technical data and prices of: Ford Fiesta, Renault Captur, Lancia Ypsilon, Renault Clio, Nissan Micra, DR 3.0, Hyundai i10, Dacia Jogger, Dacia Duster, Dacia Sandero Streetway.

See also  The boxer's confession in France: "I didn't want to knock out my opponent in front of his children"

You may also like

Zaniolo, posted another banner in Trigoria: ‘Away from...

Naples more and more in flight. Milan and...

Juventus 0-2 Monza made 5 times cold loss...

Juve, the 10 goals conceded in three games...

Serie A roundup: Milan and Juventus lose upset,...

Skriniar at PSG, Inter awaits the 20 million...

Inaki Williams, the record: 251 games in a...

Juve-Monza, who Allegri was angry with

Where do the controversies come from and why?

Make history Djokovic achieves “ten crowns” at Australian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy