From August 4th to 7th, the LPGA’s fifth Grand Slam of the year, and the last Grand Slam, the AIG Women’s British Open, is about to kick off at Muirfield Golf Club in Scotland. The total prize money for this year’s event has been raised to $6.8 million, with a total of 144 players. The lineup includes the world‘s No. 1 Ko Jin-young, the world‘s No. 2 and the current leader of the LPGA money list, Li Minzhi, and the world‘s No. 3 Nellie Korda. , 11 former champions, including defending champion Anna Nordquist, will also compete.

“As a European, the AIG Women’s British Open means a lot to me. It’s also a very special win because it’s so close to where my friends and family live so I feel at home. Hopefully this year The same warmth was felt when Muirfield was defending his title.” Anna Nordquist looks back on last year’s victory at Carnoustie. She is from Sweden and her husband is Scottish. In 2021, Nordquist shot 69 in the final round and won the championship by one shot. This year, she looks forward to successfully defending her title. In addition to Nordquist, 10 former champions, such as Park Inbee, Laura Davis, Stacey Lewis, etc., came to Muirfield.

This is also the first time Muirfield has held a women’s Grand Slam. As a famous golf course, it has hosted the Men’s Grand Slam British Open for many times, and many golf legends such as Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Nick Faldo, etc. have won here. over the game. The rough grass, bunkers and unpredictable winds on this course make for a tough challenge. Who will be the final winner this week is full of suspense.

This year, the winners of the first four majors – Jennifer Kupcho (Chevron Championship), Minjee Lee (US Women’s Open), Chun In-gee (KPMG Women’s PGA) Championship) and Brooke Henderson (Evian Championship) are also gearing up for another win!

Chinese mainland player Lin Xiyu, Chinese Taipei players Xu Weiling, Qian Peiyun and Chinese-American amateur Zhang Siyang will also participate. "Muirfield is a classic links course. It is very challenging and the wind will be strong. I will consider a good strategy and practice more saves near the green," said Lin Xiyu, a 26-year-old girl from Guangzhou. She entered the LPGA in 2014 and is currently ranked 32nd in the world and 17th in the LPGA's annual money list. This year, the best result in the arena is the runner-up in the Thailand Honda Race, and the best result in the LPGA Grand Slam is a tie for 11th in the U.S. Women's Open. Whether this week's AIG British Women's Open can create a better record is exciting. Early on Thursday morning in Scotland, Lin Xiyu will start at 7:03 with two Japanese players: Miyuu Yamashita and Mizuki Hashimoto, winner of the Asia-Pacific Women's Amateur Championship. Amateur star, Chinese-American Zhang Siyang is also very happy to be included in the lineup of the AIG Women's Open. She said that she will compete with professional players this week. She will not set specific goals, but will strive to play her best. Summarize the game. "Muirfield is not a small challenge. The links course is windy, there are few trees, and the ball rolls a lot. It is necessary to play a ground ball with a low trajectory!" Zhang Siyang concluded after trying the field. In the first round on Thursday, Zhang Siyang started in the same group with Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo at 8:20. The AIG Women's Open, founded in 1976, was upgraded to the LPGA Grand Slam in 2001. Next, the contestants will decide the final champion through four rounds of 72-hole stroke play!

