Lu Bin wins WBA super flyweight international gold belt

Lu Bin wins WBA super flyweight international gold belt

2023-03-17 10:16:55

Source: People’s Daily Online

On the evening of March 16, the Hals Hals WBA Professional Boxing Championship kicked off at the Yongkang Sports Center in Yongkang City. In the headline main event, Chinese player Lu Bin defeated Thailand’s former world boxing champion challenger Utana- Gansa, won the WBA super flyweight international gold belt.

After the opening, Lu Bin frequently approached the opponent and took the initiative to attack. At 1 minute and 39 seconds into the first round, Gansa fell to the ground with a blow to the abdomen by Lu Bin. Thai referee Penit decisively waved his hand to stop the game. Lu Bin defeated his opponent by KO and won the international gold belt.

The victorious Lu Bin ran to the four corners of the boxing ring and shouted, accepting the applause of the boxing fans in his hometown. Lu Bin fulfilled his promise to always get a gold medal and a gold belt, and keep the gold belt in Yongkang. After the match, Lu Bin said boldly in the center of the boxing ring: The next time he has a chance, he hopes that he will challenge for the world gold belt in Yongkang.

Label:world boxing champion; sports center; professional boxing champion
