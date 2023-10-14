Home » Lu Haotian Upsets O’Sullivan in Snooker Wuhan Open Quarter-Finals
Title: Lu Haotian Upsets O’Sullivan in Wuhan Open Quarter-Finals, Wu Yize Also Advances

By Zhao Jiantong and Le Wenwan

The 2023 World Snooker Wuhan Open has reached the quarter-finals stage, with surprising results shaking up the tournament. In a major upset, snooker legend, “Rocket” Ronnie O’Sullivan, was eliminated by Lu Haotian, while Chinese player Wu Yize secured a spot in the semi-finals by defeating Aaron Hill.

O’Sullivan struggled from the start, failing to secure a victory in the first four games. Particularly noteworthy was his reversal in the first three games by Lu Haotian. After trailing 0-4 following the intermission, O’Sullivan managed to regain some momentum by scoring an impressive 101 points in a single stroke to take a set. However, in the sixth game, Lu Haotian showcased his skills by successfully executing a combination shot followed by a high-angle pocket, ultimately securing a decisive victory with a final score of 5-1.

Young Chinese player Wu Yize continued his impressive run in the tournament. After defeating Stephen Maguire in a deciding game the previous day, Wu narrowly bested Aaron Hill with a score of 5-4 to secure his place in the semi-finals. This marks the best result of Wu’s career so far, highlighting the rising talent of this post-2000s Chinese teenager.

In other matches, tournament favorite Judd Trump maintained his hot form and dominated Tom Ford with a convincing 5-0 victory. In another game, Ali Carter defeated Mark Allen 5-2 to advance further.

Looking ahead to the semi-finals, Judd Trump will face Wu Yize, while Lu Haotian will go up against Ali Carter. Snooker fans can expect fierce competition as the remaining players vie for a spot in the prestigious Wuhan Open final.

The World Snooker Wuhan Open has proven to be an exhilarating tournament thus far, showcasing the talent and skill of both established stars and emerging players. With the semi-finals set to take place soon, anticipation and excitement continue to build among snooker enthusiasts worldwide.

