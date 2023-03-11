Original title: Lu Media: McLemore officially completed the registration and ushered in his debut against Liaoning on the 10th

According to news on March 9, Xia Xiaosi, editor-in-chief of Sports News of Shandong Radio and Television Station Sports Channel, reported that the new Shandong team’s new aid McClemo has completed registration and will make his debut on the 10th.

The original text wrote: “Shandong Men’s Basketball foreign aid McClemo went to the Northeast with the team this time. This afternoon, the reporter got official news that McClemo officially completed the registration. He will make his debut against the Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team tomorrow night.”

McClemo is 29 years old this year and serves as a shooting guard. He was the No. 7 pick in 2013. He played for the Kings, Grizzlies, Rockets, Lakers and Trail Blazers in the NBA. He played a total of 556 regular season games and averaged 9 points and 2.3 points in 22.5 minutes per game. Rebounds and 1 assist.

