The picture shows Lu’an teenagers competing with young players from Shanghai Haigang.

“It’s so cool! I thought, what kind of scene will it be when the stands are full of fans and everyone shouts together!”

“This statue is Hulk, the former captain of the Harbor Team. Look, how muscular his thighs are…”

From March 25th to 26th, a group of small guests were welcomed at the SAIC Pudong Football Stadium in Shanghai. Six football teenagers from Lu’an were invited to visit the new home stadium of the Haigang team, and they were invited by the Haigang U12 youth training coach. Under the leadership, I experienced a professional youth training class.

In order to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implement the regional coordinated development strategy, and serve the overall situation of counterpart cooperation between Shanghai and Lu’an City, invited by the Shanghai Youth League Committee and the Youth Daily, the Lu’an Municipal Committee and the Municipal Youth Foundation organized 6 A football teenager from Zizhulin Primary School in Yu’an District of our city carried out the “Dream Chasing Baby Care Action” youth charity football tour. At the 6th China (Shanghai) Youth Public Welfare Concert held at the end of last year, the Youth Daily and various parties launched the “Dream Chasing Baby Care Action” public welfare project to care for the youth in Lu’an. Now that the project has been successfully implemented, the youth charity football tour of the “Dream Chasing Baby Care Action” has received loving support from SAIC Motor and Shanghai Harbor Football Club. At the invitation of the Seaport Club, Lu’an football teenagers and young players from the Seaport Youth Training gathered in the “Baiyu Bowl” and left an unforgettable experience.

Visiting the world-class SAIC Pudong professional football stadium known as the “White Jade Bowl” is not only “unprecedented” for the Lu’an teenagers, but it is also the first time for the young players from Haigang to visit. They lined up in the passage outside the home team’s locker room, and under the guidance of the staff, they walked through the entrance of the player passage and entered the infield of the SAIC Pudong Football Stadium.

“The entrance ceremony is really cool.” Wang Yuyang, a child from Zizhulin Primary School in our city, sighed.

After visiting the stadium, the children discovered another “treasure” of the SAIC Pudong Football Stadium – the “Jin Jiang Shipping” Football Culture Experience Center. Under the explanation of the stadium director Lu Ping, everyone had a better understanding of the stadium and the Shanghai Seaport team. deep understanding. The most popular among children in the whole center must be the football experience session. They never get tired of the interactive games of penalty kick shooting and dribbling to avoid obstacles, and feel the charm of the integration of high technology and football. Although there are still some things to say, but soon they will really experience a professional football training session.

On the training ground on the west side of the SAIC Pudong Football Stadium, coach Zhou of the Haigang U12 echelon set up training props early. It is very common for young Haigang players who train together, but this is the first experience for Lu’an teenagers. They are very devoted and listen to the coach’s instructions. After finishing the first set of training movements, the coach made a request to them: “What else should we do on the football field besides playing football? We also need to communicate, observe, and not play with our heads buried…” Soon , The Lu’an teenagers shouted, “Come on, give the ball!”

As the “team leader” of the Lu’an teenagers’ public welfare football trip, Ni Daifei, deputy director of the teaching office of Zizhulin Primary School in Yu’an District, Lu’an City, said that the school has more than 4,000 students, and it is a school with football characteristics. There are more than 600 children participating in football. The school has hired 12 football coaches in order to let the children have better football training. Even so, the school has only one football field due to objective factors, and each coach leads more students, so the professional training courses taught by the Harbor Youth Training coaches are very rare for the children, and it can be seen that the children are very involved. I cherish it very much.

The one-hour training session passed quickly, and the coach took Lu’an teenagers to start stretching. “I hope you will remember today’s training content. When you go back to training in the future, you must warm up well to avoid injury.” Coach Zhou said. A teenager from Lu’an said, “Today, my state is about 80%, and I haven’t played at my best yet. I really hope that I can come to the harbor to train in the future and play football with the little brothers here.”

Finally, on the green field, Shanghai Harbor Football Club exchanged gifts with the Lu’an Municipal Committee, Zizhulin Primary School in Yu’an District, Lu’an City, and the children. The children in Lu’an presented the drone football and hand-painted pictures made by themselves to the young players in the harbor, and a child connected the Oriental Pearl Tower in Shanghai with the “Liaoyuan” torch in Lu’an, showing the two The city has a bright future for cooperation. Representatives of Zizhulin Primary School also donated a piece of calligraphy of “Hai Na Bai Chuan” to the Harbor Club. Of course, the children in Lu’an also received gifts such as signed footballs, signed jerseys, puzzle blind boxes and other gifts from the Harbor Club. The star’s signature.

“Youth is the future of Lu’an. The League organizations in Shanghai and Lu’an are committed to promoting the exchanges between young people in the two places. Just like this ‘public welfare football trip’, the children in Lu’an have the opportunity to visit and study in Shanghai. Opportunities.” The person in charge of the Rights and Interests Department of the Lu’an Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League said that the prospect of counterpart cooperation between Shanghai and Lu’an is unlimited. As an international metropolis, Shanghai has very good resources and has provided us with a lot of help. For example, the The “Hope Online School” public welfare activity has benefited more and more students in Lu’an through online teaching.

In addition, in addition to visiting the SAIC Pudong Football Stadium, the children of Lu’an also visited the campus of Fudan University in depth during the explanations given by volunteers from the School of Journalism of Fudan University, took a swim in the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum to experience the charm of technology, and visited the Bund , Yu Garden and other cultural landmarks to experience Shanghai culture in an immersive way. They gained a lot from visiting and learning, gained fun, broadened their horizons, and strengthened their determination to continue to study hard and become talents. (Wangxi Daily Financial Media Reporter Zhang Rui Correspondent Wang Dongwen/Picture)