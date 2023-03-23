He was found dead Thursday morning in his apartment in Cuneo Luca Bergia54 years old, historic drummer and founder of Marlene Kuntziconic band of the Italian independent scene.

A few years ago he had given up music to devote himself to teaching science at the middle schools of Madonna dell’Olmo di Cuneo and Chiusa Pesio and he explained his choice with a post: «I came out of the celebratory tour 30/20/10, at the dawn of Marlene’s eleventh album, literally exhausted, disoriented, devoid of mental and creative energy. I needed to pull the plug and take a year off (which would later become two) to get back on my feet both physically and psychologically: this is the origin of the generic “personal reasons” that we communicated to you at the time. I needed time and the right amount of calm to be able to answer the unexpected questions that were becoming more and more pressing and urgent in my mind. I thank Cristiano and Riccardo who understood and allowed me to put everything on standby to give me time that was mine alone. I honestly didn’t feel ready, either physically or creatively, to tackle yet another crucial album: on one side the precipice of failure, on the other a hoped-for success, whatever such an inconsistent word could mean nowadays”. Hence the detachment from the world of music and teaching, a challenge undertaken with enthusiasm: «it’s a bit what I would like to do in my short-term future».

Recently the drummer had worked on the soundtrack of two video installations by the Masbedo duo at Art Basel, the Venice Biennale and Indeepandance and with the Teatro Stabile of Turin for Brecht’s Fatzer show in 2012.