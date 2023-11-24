Luca Bianchi: Big step forward in mentality

Luca Banchi (via Bologna basketball): “We are very happy with this victory. We withstood their impact in the first quarter. Big step forward in mentality and consistency even in the face of absences. Everyone gave energy. It has been seen that we are capable of competing in the Euroleague and this is important. There were some mistakes, but tonight I find it hard to blame the boys after the great effort they put in. Cacok gave a very generous performance, but also one of great substance. They have some great big men, we saw what Motley did in the first half, but Cacok made his characteristics count with his greater mobility. His approach gives me hope. We did an excellent job rebounding thanks also to the enormous pressure we put on the perimeter. We are often shorter than our opponents, it also happened with Milan, the opponents field three big men on the pitch against us at the same time, our pairings are not simple, but we have made a huge effort and sacrifice. After the confusion of the first minutes, where we tested the great physicality of our opponents, we then had great discipline to bring them towards our comfort zone.”

