Luca Brecel becomes world snooker champion for the first time in Sheffield. He clears all the greats of the scene out of the way.

Luca Brecel always knows how to get out of hopeless situations and becomes world champion. Zac Goodwin / AP

For Luca Brecel, the 28-year-old Belgian from Maasmechelen, this time’s performance at the Crucible Theater was worth the trip to the old cutlery town of Sheffield. For eleven years he traveled to the World Snooker Championships in April – and left early without having won a match.