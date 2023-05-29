Luca Van Assche, a small build with big ambitions

Luca Van Assche against Serbian Novak Djokovic at the ATP 250 tournament in Banja Luka, April 19, 2023. ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP

Enfant, Luca Van Assche, “really very small” in size, was “intimidated” against much bigger and stronger boys. But that was before. “There is not the same self-confidence, now I know very well that I have my chance against everyone”he explained to Monde may’s beginning. Starting with the Italian Marco Cecchinato (72ᵉ), semi-finalist at Roland-Garros in 2018 – beating Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals -, whom he faces Monday, May 29 not before 5 p.m. on court n ° 14 for entering the second of four Grand Slam tournaments.

From the height of his 19 years and his 1.78 m, the French is engaged for the first time in the big picture, which he was able to integrate thanks to his classification (82ᵉ). But he has already known glory at the Porte d’Auteuil: in 2021, he won among the juniors against his compatriot and friend Arthur Fils. A title he never expected ” not necessarily “, even if he knew he was capable of it, and which remains above all a “great memory”. No question, however, of stopping there. “It was just a step in my career, assures the young player. I am aiming much higher than a Grand Slam title in juniors. »

More than 250 places won in one year

Two years later, his tennis DNA is still the same: a game with no strong blows or apparent weaknesses, with very good court coverage, meticulous point construction, a positive attitude and a warrior’s mind. “I think I’ve evolved well, because I can be more aggressive and I’ve brought a lot of little things to my game to make it more complete., he details. I also gained a lot of maturity by living a lot of experiences. »

In 2022, the Parisian chooses to only play Challenger tournaments (the secondary circuit) and ends, after three lost finals, by winning his first title in this category at the end of the year in Maia, Portugal. Then, receiving an invitation, he played his first Grand Slam tournament at the Australian Open 2023 (defeat in the first round against the current 13ᵉ Cameron Norrie in three sets, 7-6, 6-0, 6-3) before adding two new Challenger titles to his list in quick succession – in Pau and Sanremo (Italy).

This allows little Luca, 350th in the world a year ago, to enter the top 100 and play in the big leagues. “Things are going very quickly, if someone had told me all that, I would not necessarily have believed it. But I wasn’t really surprised by my results either. I believed in them and I find them rather logical in relation to my progress »says the Frenchman, who has already achieved his objectives for the year – winning again in the Challenger and being in the top hundred in the world – and is now aiming for the top 50.

