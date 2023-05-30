Luca Van Assche after his victory in the first round of Roland-Garros: “I’m aiming much further”

“For your first Grand Slam victory, you beat Marco Cecchinato in three sets with just 16 unforced errors in 2 hours. Not bad is not it ?
Yes it’s not bad ! It was a big game for me. I played against a super good player, who has already made a semi-final here at Roland-Garros (in 2015). I expected a very complicated match. I walked into the court knowing it was going to be a big fight, and that’s what I managed to do today (Monday). So I’m very happy to have won in three sets.
You weren’t more apprehensive than that before the match?
It’s my first final draw at Roland so there’s bound to be a bit of pressure. I got off to a pretty good start. With the help of the public, it’s always much easier for us French people, they push us from start to finish. It was super cool for me to play in front of them. I managed to free myself, and I had a very good match.
You entered the court accompanied by “Luca, Luca!” What did it do to you?
As the game progresses, you often get chills when you hear the whole crowd singing behind you. It’s always a huge strength for a Frenchman to play here, at Roland, in front of them. From the start, I felt comfortable. Little by little, I was able to free myself more and more, and I hope to go much further.
“I remained calm and serene, from start to finish. I think that’s why I managed to win in three sets.”
The first two sets seemed “easy”, before a more difficult third round…
Yes, it’s normal, he’s a player with a lot of experience. Inevitably, when he is down 2 sets to 0, he has to do everything to come back. Otherwise, it’s over for him. He put a lot more intensity. He is much more committed to make me doubt. I remained calm and serene, from start to finish. I think that’s why I managed to win in three sets.
You have just won your first Grand Slam match. Do you feel that everything is going very fast for you?
Since the beginning of the year, a lot has happened. I would have preferred to win a game in Australia too, but that didn’t happen. I really wanted to win my first Grand Slam match here at Roland. It’s done. Now I aim much further.
This first match at Roland-Garros was an event for you but also for your loved ones, who were very numerous at the edge of the court.
When I play tournaments like here, at Roland, it gives me great pleasure to be able to invite all the people who have followed me on a daily basis for many years, to also reward them, those who have supported me from the very beginning. There is my family, my coaches, all my relatives, also all my friends that I have seen for many years.
Are you going to celebrate this victory or are you already focused on your second round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina?
We’re going to savor a little bit. After that, the tournament is not over yet. I will have time to celebrate that afterwards. Especially since tomorrow (mardi)I have a double to play (with Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg), not too late. I already have to recover from my match and also be ready for the double. And after that, it’ll be time to get ready for Wednesday’s singles. »