Luca Van Assche after his victory in the first round of Roland-Garros: “I’m aiming much further”

This first match at Roland-Garros was an event for you but also for your loved ones, who were very numerous at the edge of the court.

When I play tournaments like here, at Roland, it gives me great pleasure to be able to invite all the people who have followed me on a daily basis for many years, to also reward them, those who have supported me from the very beginning. There is my family, my coaches, all my relatives, also all my friends that I have seen for many years.