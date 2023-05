The misfortune of some is the happiness of others. It is boat, but so true in tennis in the days which precede a large tournament. Thus the packages of Max Purcell, Denis Shapovalov and Pablo Carreno Busta respectively benefit Luca van Assche (84th), Jérémy Chardy (591st, but who uses a protected classification) and Stan Wawrinka (83rd) who therefore avoid going through the qualifications for the Masters 1000 in Rome (where all invitations were offered to Italian players).