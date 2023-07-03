Luca Van Assche chute face à Aslan Karatsev au premier tour de Wimbledon

The two players did not necessarily have a green foot, looking for their first success at Wimbledon. One for his first participation at 19 (Luca Van Assche), the other at 29 for his second. And it was Aslan Karatsev (50th in the world) who celebrated this first victory on Monday (6-7 [4]6-4, 6-2, 6-4), despite the small “drama” of a rain interruption while serving for the match.

Less powerful, more inconsistent, Van Assche suffered a lot on his serve, conceding twenty break points throughout the game, losing his commitment six times. The Frenchman managed to get away with it in the first set, when the Russian served for the set at 5-3, and got two set points at 5-4. But in the tie-break, it was Van Assche, author of nice returns and resistant in the exchange, who had finally won.

1h20′ of interruption… for two points

Then, he was too often on the defensive, often attacked on his second balls. Led two sets to one, the Frenchman, quickly trailing 3-1 in the fourth set, had the courage to resist. He first saved five (!) balls from 4-1 double-break on his engagement, on good serves and a happy let. He still saved a 5-2 ball on a daring cross backhand. And at 5-4, as the match-serving Russian dodged a 5-5 ball with a cross forehand, Van Assche still had hope, after the match was interrupted (rain) at 40-A.

After 1h20′ of stoppage of play, the two players returned to the court… for two points. On a backhand attack, the Russian obtained a match point, which he concretized on a winning service. He will meet compatriot Andrey Rublev, seeded number 7, in the next round.