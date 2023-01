“Luca Vialli score for us”. A real, authentic banner that unites the two fan bases: from the Juventus guest curve, the message and the embrace of all the supporters for Gianluca Vialli, who in these difficult hours is trying not to be overwhelmed by the disease. The former Cremo and Juve striker is in London, still hospitalized, and the fans’ message will find its way to him, in what is undoubtedly his match.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook