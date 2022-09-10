Home Sports Lucia Pistoni at the World Championship For her an experience between champions and champions
Lucia Pistoni at the World Championship For her an experience between champions and champions

Lucia Pistoni at the World Championship For her an experience between champions and champions

09 September 2022

IVREA

The experience of the Eporediese Lucia Pistoni, standard bearer of the Ivrea Canoa Club, who participated, with the senior team, in the final of the Canoe Slalom World Cup held in the Spanish Olympic channel of La Seu d’Urgell ended.

For Lucia, an experience in the world elite of canoe kayak slalom faced with the normal emotion of those who approach such an important event among champions and champions.

At the two qualifying tests she finished respectively in forty-sixth and thirty-ninth place without being able to enter the respective thirty and ten that qualified for the semifinal.

Two performances stained by too many penalties, on a technical channel that has caused many errors in leading athletes at an international level. Lucia Pistoni who also lived the experience of extreme kayaking, reaching the round of 16 where she was eliminated. On Sunday 4 September, however, there was a wide participation for the young people of the Ivrea canoe club who took part in the national slalom on the route set up on the Brentella canal in Limena, near Padua.

The youth team of Ivrea highlighted, in addition to the good results in the classification achieved on the twenty gates of a slalom course that was rather demanding, a continuous constant increase at a technical level, recently refined with the participation in the summer Campus in Saint Pierre de Boeuf in France. In addition to numerous placings, Simone Marchegiano in C1 Junior, Margherita Alberto in K1 Allieve B, Francesca Bufo in C1 Allieve B and Giuseppe D’Angelo in K1 Master +70 climbed to the top step of the podium. Now thoughts already turned to the next important appointment with the Senior Italian Championship which will be held on Sunday 11 September in Valstagna, Vicenza. –

