Lucia Zagaria, 85, wife of Lino Banfi, has died. The woman had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for a long time. Her daughter Rosanna made the announcement, with a long post on Instagram, sharing a black and white photo of her mother as a young woman on her social network: «Hi Mami, now you are like this again. Have a good trip». Lucia Zagaria had been married to the Apulian actor since 1962 and two children were born from their marriage, Rosanna and Walter. Lino Banfi has always remained close to his wife throughout the period of the disease and he had told in an interview. «Lucia has always made a little more confusion and says to me “Oh God we must all die”? I love this woman so much that I told her “Lucia, look, most of the people who die are men so don’t worry, it’s your turn for the women”».

The meeting The Apulian actor and Lucia Zagaria had met in Canosa di Puglia in 1952: she was 13, was a hairdresser and he, 15, was an aspiring actor. Lino was about to move to Milan to fulfill his dream and in that long period away in Puglia they had continued to write to Lucia: the couple had always remained in contact. Then they married after ten years of engagement, in 1962.

Banfi's letter to Pope Francis Banfi had written a letter to Pope Francis: «I asked the Holy Father exactly what you asked me to ask. I told him about your wish, to leave together, at the same time, holding hands as we have always done in our lives». A difficult request even for the Pope, however he replied to Banfi: "The Pope told me that he has no power to make us go, even if you and I could not live without each other, he will pray for us".