Born under the sign of Pisces, more precisely on March 7, 1959, Luciano Spalletti did not let his birthday be spoiled by the defeat of his Napoli against Lazio. The more than reassuring advantage over all the pursuers is already a guarantee – not absolute, but almost – of a championship gift that will arrive in a couple of months, perhaps sooner. And it will be his eighth national trophy (after the two Italian Cups and the Super Cup won with Roma between 2006 and 2008) and successes in Russia at the helm of Zenit (two championships, one Russian Cup and one Super Cup). To which must be added the Serie C Italian Cup with Empoli, and individual prizes such as the 2005 Panchina d’Oro.