Luciano Spalletti named Nazionale coach after Mancini’s surprise departure

Luciano Spalletti, in Turin, April 23, 2023. MASSIMO PINCA / REUTERS

Luciano Spalletti, crowned Italian champion last season with Naples, has been appointed coach of the Nazionale, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Friday August 18.

Aged 64, and without a job since his decision to leave Naples shortly after the coronation, he succeeds Roberto Mancini, who led Italy to the European title in 2021 but then failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Mancini, in office since May 2018, resigned to everyone’s surprise last Sunday, citing “a personal decision”. His name has since been cited for the post of coach of Saudi Arabia.

Spalletti will take up his duties on September 1, before the next meetings of the national team, against North Macedonia and then Ukraine as part of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in Germany, the Italian Federation said in a press release. .

Time is running out for the new “technical commissioner” of the selection, who lost against England in their first game of Euro 2024 qualifiers and sit only third in Group C after two games.

“His enthusiasm and expertise will be fundamental for the challenges that await Italy in the months to come”underlined the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina. “The national team needed a great coach and I am very happy that he accepted the technical direction of the Azzurri”he also noted.

