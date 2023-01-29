Home Sports Ludovico Di Meo died in Rome, farewell to the general director of San Marino Rtv
Sports

Ludovico Di Meo died in Rome, farewell to the general director of San Marino Rtv

by admin
Ludovico Di Meo died in Rome, farewell to the general director of San Marino Rtv

San Marino, 29 January 2023 – He died this morning in Rome the director general of San Marino Rtv Ludovico Di Meo. The news was reported by the state TV of the Republic of the Titan. He was 62 years old In recent days, Di Meo had undergone coronary surgery.

Released from the hospital and returned home, the felt ill again, probably due to causes related to the operation. The help of the health personnel is useless. Di Meo had started collaborating with Rai Uno in 1985, first with ‘Italia Sera’, then with ‘Unomattina’.

After a short experience at Telemontecarlo, returns to Tg1 where in 1995 he became presenter, announcing the attack on the Twin Towers on 11 September 2001. In 2002 he arrived on Tg2, where in 2003 he was appointed central editor and, in 2008, deputy director.

Dal 2009 al 2019 he is deputy director of Rai Uno. In January 2020, he was appointed director of the cinema and TV series direction and was entrusted with the ad interim responsibility of the Rai Due direction. In September 2021 it was indicated by the Rai Board of Directors as new CEO of San Marino Rtv, a position he has held since December 2021. The President of the San Marino Rtv Board of Directors, Pietro Giacomini remembers him “for his availability and competence, always ready to collaborate for the good of the broadcaster. A great regret. We were united by a relationship of mutual esteem and friendship». The entire company gathers around the family members and participates in their pain.

You may also like

The Coppa Italia belongs to Imoco Volley: 3-0...

Udinese has chosen Deulofeu’s replacement: the French Thauvin...

Football, agents and prosecutors: 1.6 billion collected in...

Juve-Monza, Berlusconi and the bus: the joke and...

Cavani and other four will be suspended by...

Derthona is too strong for this Treviso Basket...

Only in the game for ten minutes, then...

Good point of the Belluno Dolomites, but with...

Leao on the bench causes discussion (but the...

One point in Padua is enough to escape:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy