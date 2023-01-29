San Marino, 29 January 2023 – He died this morning in Rome the director general of San Marino Rtv Ludovico Di Meo. The news was reported by the state TV of the Republic of the Titan. He was 62 years old In recent days, Di Meo had undergone coronary surgery.

Released from the hospital and returned home, the felt ill again, probably due to causes related to the operation. The help of the health personnel is useless. Di Meo had started collaborating with Rai Uno in 1985, first with ‘Italia Sera’, then with ‘Unomattina’.

After a short experience at Telemontecarlo, returns to Tg1 where in 1995 he became presenter, announcing the attack on the Twin Towers on 11 September 2001. In 2002 he arrived on Tg2, where in 2003 he was appointed central editor and, in 2008, deputy director.

Dal 2009 al 2019 he is deputy director of Rai Uno. In January 2020, he was appointed director of the cinema and TV series direction and was entrusted with the ad interim responsibility of the Rai Due direction. In September 2021 it was indicated by the Rai Board of Directors as new CEO of San Marino Rtv, a position he has held since December 2021. The President of the San Marino Rtv Board of Directors, Pietro Giacomini remembers him “for his availability and competence, always ready to collaborate for the good of the broadcaster. A great regret. We were united by a relationship of mutual esteem and friendship». The entire company gathers around the family members and participates in their pain.