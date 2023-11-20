Ludvig Aberg opens his account on the PGA Tour

The young prodigy responded. Leader since Friday evening, Ludvig Aberg, who turned professional barely five months ago, managed the pressure perfectly during this fourth round by returning a card of 61, his second in a row, to unlock his counter on the PGA Tour ( -24 total). Brilliant throughout the day (ten birdies), the Swede did not tremble after his bogey conceded at hole number 12 (his only error this week), calmly securing par at 13 then at 14 to maintain the gap with its competitors, before taking the lead again.

The 24-year-old expressed his joy once this victory was confirmed: “I am very happy. It’s beyond my dreams. I had a lot of fun. I will never forget these last six months. This is what we dream of when we are children. It’s the sport that I love and that I will love for a very long time. I’ve always watched these events since I was little, so to see myself win is really cool. » This success also allows Ludvig Aberg to win a ticket for the next Masters in Augusta. He will then make his first appearance in a Major.

Hughes tried everything

His runner-up (-25 total), Mackenzie Hughes, was unable to do anything. However, the Canadian gave everything by signing a superb score of 63 (seven birdies), without making the slightest bogey. The two-time winner on the American circuit praised the performance of his opponent: “He has everything you need. He behaves well, he doesn’t get too angry. I’m sure we’ll see a lot of him over the next few years. » The third step of the podium (-22) is occupied by a duo composed of Tyler Duncan and Eric Cole.

Svensson very fast

A trio then shares 5th place (-19). We find there Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy and Adam Svensson. The latter, victorious at The RSM Classic last year, made a nice last stand by recording a score of 62 (eight birdies) to climb into the top 10. This is completed by five players who rank 8th (-18). This group is made up of Taylor Montgomery, Ben Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Greyson Sigg and Ryan Moore. The American is also one of the big winners of the day since this result allows him to enter the top 125 of the FedEx Fall rankings and secure full playing rights for 2024.

Lagging behind throughout the week, Brian Harman concluded his tournament by completing the course in 66 shots this Sunday (five birdies, one bogey). The winner of The Open is in 44th position (-11 total).

