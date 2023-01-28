The daughter, born 13 months ago, was the turning point: “I’m no longer the center of everything”. Chiara, her partner, is the secret of her positivity. also for this reason the Olimpia winger is confident about Milan’s future: “We can still get to the Euroleague playoffs”
Two and a half months without being able to kiss a young daughter is an experience a father wouldn’t wish on his worst enemy. Luigi Datome lived it, and consequently Gaia, one year old, remained away from her father’s arms for about seventy days, as many as it took before the Olimpia Milano basketball wing got rid of the effects of the cytomegalovirus that it hit him in early November.