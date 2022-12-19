Home Sports Luigi De Laurentiis: “If Bari get promoted to Serie A, the transfer will be obvious”
Luigi De Laurentiis: “If Bari get promoted to Serie A, the transfer will be obvious”

Luigi De Laurentiis: “If Bari get promoted to Serie A, the transfer will be obvious”

The red and white president touched a delicate topic with something new: “In case we will try to sell to the best possible organization”

Luigi De Laurentiis, president of Bari, tried to clarify a possible red and white promotion to Serie A: “What will happen to the club? Bari is an entrepreneurial project. We knew about the risk but we continued and invested to enhance this team, the future who knows…”. A scenario, that of the leap to the top flight, which would be heavenly for the fans, but more nebulous for the De Laurentiis family who would find themselves managing two realities in Serie A: the red and whites and Napoli. Possibility denied by federal regulations.

Most obvious transfer

On the sidelines of the Italian Sport Award event, the president then discussed the timeshare issue: “If it happens that Bari goes up to Serie A, we will also work with a view to selling this team to the best possible organization when we necessarily have to.” who perhaps will continue to bring Bari to the top where it deserves to be. Have you already decided which between Bari and Naples? It will depend on the market, offers and many other things. It is difficult today to think of a strategy. Bari is currently the most obvious”.

