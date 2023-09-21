Luis Arráez Battling Injury, Uncertain for Upcoming Games

Marlins Second Baseman Luis Arráez Sidelined with Sprained Ankle

Miami, FL – Marlins second baseman Luis Arráez was absent from Wednesday’s game lineup after spraining his left ankle during practice the previous day. The injury occurred when Arráez accidentally stepped on a ball ahead of Tuesday’s game.

Despite feeling an improvement in his condition, Arráez was not deemed fit to play by Fish manager Skip Schumaker. “He’s not in the lineup, so he’s not 100% yet, but I think he’s going to do everything he can to play, maybe tonight,” Schumaker shared. The team will assess Arráez’s condition after receiving treatment, with hopes of a return to the field over the weekend.

Arráez’s absence in Wednesday’s game marked only the second time he has missed a game this season. The 24-year-old infielder has been a consistent presence in Miami’s lineup, appearing in 114 out of 151 games thus far.

Notably, Arráez became the fourth Marlin in history to reach 200 hits in a season just one day prior to sustaining the ankle injury. This achievement was also a personal record for the player, matching last year’s milestone accomplished during his time with the Minnesota Twins.

Marlins fans will be eagerly awaiting the second baseman’s return as the team aims to finish the season strong.

