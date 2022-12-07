The Spain coach: “Bravo Morocco, but Spain dominated. In football you can win even without attacking”

Luis Enrique loses. His Spain is out of the World Cup. Against Morocco, for the fourth time (the previous ones in 1986, 2002 and 2018), the penalties were fatal. Already precisely those on which he had rejected the definition of “lottery, but a moment of great tension in which you have to show how much you know how to control it. Of course, the goalkeeper also counts and we’re in good shape.”

And instead Unai Simon proved to be much more fragile than the neighbor Bounou. So Spain out. And without “a game”, another constant thought on the eve of the Spanish coach: “My obsession is the game, the result worries me zero”. The 975 passes completed by the Iberians, compared to 235 by Morocco) were sterile because in the vast majority of cases they were away from the opponent’s goal. The 0-0 at the end of extra time was the most eloquent photo of a challenge with few emotions.

FUTURE — Without play and with fragility in the “moment of great tension”, Luis Enrique’s team greets the World Cup. And for Luis Enrique it’s already tomorrow. No hot picks, thank goodness. But a long and profound reflection that the coach started a second after Hakimi’s decisive penalty. “I can’t say anything for a very simple reason: I don’t know what I’m going to do. In any case my future is not important. For the decision there are various things to take into consideration: on the one hand my contract expires, on the other I am very happy in the national team and with the federation, the relationship with Rubiales and Molina (the manager, ed) is exceptional and if for me I would stay here all my life, but that’s not the case”. Luis Enrique takes his time and asks for it calmly, but also with the intellectual honesty that has also distinguished him in other unfavorable circumstances. “Now I have to reflect calmly to do the best thing not only for me but for the national team.” Today’s result? Of course it affects, everything affects. I have to go home.” However, it is difficult to imagine that his journey at the helm of Spain can continue. See also La Voghe wakes up in attack and returns to believe in the playoffs

ANALYSES — Luis Enrique compliments Morocco because “on penalties they were better, Bonou was very good. But I also congratulate our players, we all gave our best. Sorry for the fans. We must wait for another opportunity”. On the penalty takers, he says: “I chose the first three”. And on the match: “We dominated. Football is beautiful, but you can win even without attacking.”

