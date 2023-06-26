Home » Luis Enrique – Neymar’s maybe last chance at PSG
Luis Enrique – Neymar’s maybe last chance at PSG

Luis Enrique – Neymar’s maybe last chance at PSG

Environmental crime, fling, baby shower: more than ever, Neymar Júnior’s life has been dominated by everything but football. Will his former coach Luis Enrique become his lifeline at Paris St-Germain?

Neymar once again makes headlines off the pitch. He recently entered the latter less and less often.

Mangaratiba is a paradise bay in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Tropical forests on the slopes, turquoise-green to azure-blue sea, there really is no need for a lake on the property. Neymar Júnior had it put on anyway and is now at odds with the authorities. He is accused, among other things, of illegal excavations and skimming of water from the adjacent river.

