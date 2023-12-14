“Luis García connects grand slam and Giants connect magic number in one” | Daily List

Luis García Jr hits sixth grand slam of the season

Luis García Jr hit the sixth grand slam of the season in the 11-0 victory of the Gigantes del Cibao against the Tigres del Licey in a game on Wednesday night of the Dominican Baseball League in which the Banreservas Cup dedicated to Onfalia is being played.

It was the fifth straight victory for the Giants, taking them to 26 wins and 14-8 in road games and lowering their magic number to one with the Stars’ victory.

García hit a 92-mile slider from Ulises Joaquín in the fourth inning that went 352 feet into right field.

In circulation were Moisés Sierra, Leury García, and José Sirí, who put the game up by eight runs, for the Giants’ second bases-loaded home run this year (Moisés Sierra was the first).

Other notable plays from the game include Nate Al Monte, who after facing eight batters, was given three hits, with three strikeouts in the first two innings. Brandy Sittinger, with three innings and three strikeouts against nine batters, and Steve Moyer facing ten batters.

For the Colts; Leury García 4-3, two runs scored, two RBIs; Luis García 2-for-4, scored, home run, four RBIs, Edwin Espinal out 5-3, Carlos Franco 5-3, Ronaldo Hernández 4-2, Erik Mejía 5-3, José Sirí 1-for-3, scored, RBIs, and two walks.

For the Tigers; Emilio Bonifacio, Luis Barrera, Mel Rojas Jr, Jorge Bonifacio, Francisco Mejía, Danny Santana, and Alen Hanson all had hits as well. The match was delayed for 1:15 at the height of the second inning, resuming around ten thirty at night to end at 12:45 in the morning.

The Giants do not have games scheduled for this Thursday, to return against the Toros, on Friday (7:00); In La Romana, on Saturday (7:30 pm) and in Santiago on Sunday (5:00).

For more information, tune into Friday’s coverage on Telemedios Canal 25 on national television and on MLB TV, and on CDN Radio. This Thursday the Águilas move to San Pedro de Macorís and the Toros to Santo Domingo (Licey) both games starting at 7:30 at night.

The Giants have a record of 26-17, two complete games ahead of the Stars with 23-19, the Chosen (22-20), Licey (21-21), Toros (17-24) and Águilas (17-24).

