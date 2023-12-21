Luis Jiménez, the unexpected reinforcement of Cruz Azul in the MX League

Cruz Azul strengthens its goalkeepers during winter market

In the last few hours, the activity of the cement entity intensified in the winter market, highlighting that it closed the hiring of two goalkeepers: Moisés Ramírez and Luis Jiménez. This comes as part of a conscientious preparation by Blue Cross in readying their squad ahead of the Liga MX Closing 2024. The arrival of the Ecuadorian goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez was a request from the new coach of the team, Martin Anselmi. Meanwhile, the signing of young goalkeeper Luis Jiménez from Necaxa, a team of Liga MX, took many by surprise.

Reports indicate that Moisés Ramirez arrived at Cruz Azul in a definitive purchase, in exchange for approximately 1.5 million dollars. He is expected to immediately take the starting position ahead of Andres Gudiño and Luis Jimenez. On the other hand, Luis Jiménez, a 19-year-old goalkeeper from Necaxa, arrives in a close deal to become the third goalkeeper for Cruz Azul.

The winter market for La Maquina also saw the addition of Uruguayan striker Gabriel Fernandez from Pumas, complementing the five reinforcements acquired. These new arrivals enhance the team’s position moving into the Closing 2024 season.

On the other hand, three departures were reported from the team, including Kevin Castaño who has joined Krasnodar in Russia for a sum of 7 million dollars, and Diber Cambindo who departed to Necaxa. Moisés Vieira is also expected to leave the team in the coming hours. These casualties hint at a restructuring within the squad, as the team readies itself for the upcoming season.