Luis Enrique Palma makes 2024 debut in Celtic’s 3-0 victory against Saint Mirren

Luis Enrique Palma made his first appearance in 2024 for Celtic in their 3-0 win against Saint Mirren on matchday 22 of the Scottish League. Despite the victory, it was not the best match for the Honduran player, as he was replaced in the second half after only managing one shot on goal and a couple of key passes.

The game was effectively settled in the early stages, with goals from Daizen Maeda and Matthew Sean O’Riley within the first six minutes giving Celtic a comfortable lead. Palma, who played as a winger on the left, struggled to make a significant impact and was eventually substituted in the 55th minute.

Despite his substitution, Celtic went on to secure a 3-0 victory, with Greg Taylor adding to the lead in the absence of Palma on the field.

The win sees Celtic maintain their position at the top of the Scottish League table with 54 points, while their closest rivals, Rangers, trail with 46 points but have two games in hand.

Palma and his teammates will now have a break before their next game on January 21, when they face Buckie Thistle Football Club in the Scottish Cup.

In other news, there are reports that an MLS champion is interested in Denil Maldonado, hinting at a potential move for the Honduran player in 2024.

