Luis Palma Shines with Celtic in 6-0 Victory: Untreatable and Unstoppable

Luis Palma Shines Again in Celtic’s 6-0 Victory

Luis Palma continues to impress with his performance for Celtic, as he played a pivotal role in their 6-0 victory against Aberdeen on Sunday. The Honduran footballer provided three assists and scored a goal, solidifying his position as a key player for the team.

Palma’s goal was a powerful shot that exemplified his skill and talent on the field. He also contributed a precise cross that led to a goal by Yang Hyun-jun, showcasing his ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

This remarkable performance comes on the heels of Palma’s standout game in the previous match, where he also scored a goal and provided an assist in Celtic’s 3-0 victory against Ross County.

In addition to his goal-scoring abilities, Palma has also demonstrated his prowess in setting up his teammates for success. He has accumulated six direct assists for his teammates’ scores and has scored five goals since joining Celtic.

Despite his standout performance, Palma will miss the next match due to an accumulation of cards, following Celtic’s recent loss in the Champions League against Atlético de Madrid. However, the team remains undefeated leaders in the Scottish Premier League, with 35 points after 11 wins and two draws.

Celtic’s resounding 6-0 victory in the Scottish Premier League is a stark contrast to their recent defeat in the European Champions League. The team’s success in domestic competition further underscores Palma’s impact and contribution to Celtic’s unbeaten run in the league.

With his consistent and stellar performances, Palma has undoubtedly become an indispensable player for Celtic and a force to be reckoned with in the Scottish Premier League.

