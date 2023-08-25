Luis Rubiales will not resign as president of the Spanish Football Federation

Luis Rubiales has said he will not resign as president of the Spanish Football Federation: he announced this before an extraordinary meeting of the Football Federation in which it was expected that he would do so, after the story of the non-consensual kiss given to the national player Jennifer Hermoso during the celebrations for the victory at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Rubiales gave a speech in which he tried in many ways to justify his gesture, effectively denying its seriousness altogether and attacking those who had criticized him in recent days. Above all, he argued that the kiss given to Hermoso was “reciprocal, euphoric and consensual”. “She lifted me off the ground, we almost fell, and when she put me down we hugged, she held me to her body,” Rubiales said. “I asked her for a kiss and she said yes.”

Yet Hermoso herself had widely made it clear that this was not the case, going so far as to ask for “exemplary measures” for her behavior. The criticisms of Rubiales had been transversal and had also come from politics and sports unions. Three complaints had been presented to the Superior Sports Council asking for the immediate removal of Rubiales. FIFA, the body that governs world football, also intervened on the matter and announced on Thursday that it had started disciplinary proceedings against him.

After the story of the non-consensual kiss, the Spanish Federation itself was also much criticized for not having applied its internal regulations which sanction abuse and violence. Rubiales, after trying to minimize the incident by defining those who criticized him as “idiots”, “stupid”, “fools” and “losers”, had released a video of apologies, which however had been defined as insufficient by many, even by several ministers of the Spanish government.

Rubiales directly attacked several politicians who had criticized him, saying that in Spain “false feminism is a great scourge” and “a social murder”. He said he had to apologize for the kiss “because of the context in which it happened”, but not for the criticism, and announced that he will defend himself “in court” against the allegations.

In recent days, the Spanish newspapers had collected several videos showing his other inappropriate behaviors, which had fueled criticism against him and against the Federation. A few minutes after the end of the World Cup final won by Spain last Sunday, for example, Rubiales exulted from the stand, grabbing his genitals with his hand. In his speech before the assembly, Rubiales also spoke of this, saying he wanted to apologize “without any extenuating circumstances” for having “grabbed that part of my body that you all saw” in a “moment of euphoria”.

In a photo taken during the celebrations at the Sydney stadium, Rubiales was seen, this time on the pitch, carrying the 22-year-old player Athenea del Castillo on his shoulder, also a gesture considered inappropriate by several newspapers.

Based on all these solicitations, the Football Association had called an extraordinary meeting for Friday, and it was expected that it had been done specifically to allow Rubiales to resign. It didn’t happen: Rubiales repeated several times with a certain vigor “I’m not resigning”, and his announcement was greeted with wide applause from the assembly.

In recent days, the Spanish newspapers had written that the many pressures had convinced Rubiales to resign, despite his behavior suggesting that he was trying to emerge unscathed from the affair. The country had written that the opening of a disciplinary procedure against him by FIFA had represented for him “a hard blow”: the procedure, still in progress, concerns the violation of the articles of the disciplinary code of the federation which refer to offensive behaviour, not dignified and which give football a bad reputation.

Rubiales is also one of the vice presidents of UEFA, the body that governs European football, which has not yet ruled on the matter. It is not excluded that UEFA in turn adopts some type of measure, but at the moment it is not possible to know for sure.

Since he became president, i.e. since 2018, Rubiales has alternated years of great sporting successes and economic growth for the Spanish Football Federation with various scandals and controversial decisions, for which he had often been criticized. A month after taking office, and two days before the start of the men’s soccer World Cup in Russia in 2018, he had, for example, sacked coach Julen Lopetegui: according to many, he had compromised the national team tournament in this way, which at that point she had had to adapt in a very short time to another coach.

Since 2020 Rubiales has also decided to have the Spanish Super Cup played in Saudi Arabia, a country where respect for human and women’s rights is not guaranteed and where the rights of various minorities are violated. In recent years, other European football associations have also done so, including Italy.

