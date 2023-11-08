Luis Severino’s Future and Free Agency: MLB 2024

Luis Severino Pushes Through Injuries in the 2023 MLB Season

Luis Severino, the stellar Dominican starter for the New York Yankees, faced a challenging season due to injuries that kept him away from the mound. Despite these setbacks, Severino managed to win four games and recorded eight defeats during his appearances in the regular season. He pitched 89 innings with an earned run percentage of 6.65 and allowed a total of 113 hits and 73 runs. Additionally, he hit 23 home runs and achieved a batting average of .301.

As Severino enters his eighth season with the team, he looks forward to demonstrating his enormous potential in MLB. However, as the offseason approaches, Severino will go through the process of Free Agency, leading to numerous team projections and contract proposals.

One potential scenario involves the Los Angeles Dodgers, as there is speculation about Severino joining their ranks for a one-year contract worth nine million dollars. Throughout his career, Severino has progressively increased his salary, starting from $521,300 to receiving $15 million in 2023. As he looks ahead to the 2024 MLB season, Severino seeks a team that allows him to continue developing his skills while also offering a competitive salary.

It remains to be seen which teams will show interest in Severino as the offseason progresses. One thing is for sure—Severino’s determination and talent will make him a valuable addition to any team in the MLB.

Share this: Facebook

X

