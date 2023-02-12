Neapolitan charm, incarnation of Italian cinema and unparalleled beauty, Luisa Ranieri is a guest on the last evening of San Remo 2023 to launch the season finale de The Investigations of Lolita Lobosco 2the Rai1 fiction in which she is the protagonist. Wrapped in a splendid Black Versace dress with strings and cut-out at the waistLuca Zingaretti’s wife chooses a very elegant and super sexy look with a mermaid hem, deep slit and hypnotic neckline: the quintessence of sophistication and femininity. To further sublimate the very sensual outfit worn on the Ariston da Luisa Ranieri it is also the choice of the most precious Crivelli jewelry: earrings as a point of light and rings in white gold.

Sexy, incantevole and audacity, Luisa Ranieri she managed to create a Versace image studied in detail by her own stylist Gloria Ripamontiso much so as to compete with another stage diva who, like her, wore a Versace dress, Elodie. Inspired by the aesthetic codes of the Versace imaginationthe long dress of the Neapolitan actress descends into an enchanting dizzying slit that “thunderstruck” (literally) the Ariston public as they descended the most feared stairways in Italy like a real dea Versace. To complete the ensemble a pair of nude-effect black sandals with high heels. Nothing to add, the perfect portrait of a diva with eternal charm.

