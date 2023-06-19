Luiss Roma promoted to Serie A2, the defeat against Orzinuovi irrelevant

Luiss Roma obtains promotion to Serie A2, finishing first in the Serie B Old Wild West 2023 Finals in Ferrara. The capitolini lost by 1 point against Agribertocchi Orzinuovi, but they still celebrated their admission to the superior category, having contained the difference within 11 points, the quota necessary to be promoted. Balanced first half, with a slight advantage for Luiss; in the third period Orzinuovi moved forward, reaching +10 at the start of the fourth set; in the final Roma managed to recover some lengths, to be able to celebrate the leap to A2; Agribertocchi’s latest attempts to extend the margin were useless. For Orzinuovi 15 by Planezio, 13 by Alessandrini, 12 by Da Campo and 11 by Gasparin; for Rome 16 by Pasqualin, 15 by Fallucca, awarded as Mvp of the Finals, 13 by D’Argenzio and 11 by Allodi,

Orzinuovi who must win by at least 11 points to be promoted to A2, Luiss admitted to the higher category if she wins or if she contains the defeat within 10 points. Balanced start, with excellent Legnini and Pasqualin for Luiss, Gasparin, Alessandrini and Gallo for Agribertocchi (15-14 at 6th). Rome shoots well from 3 and finds two heavy baskets from D’Argenzio and two more from Pasqualin for +9 (27-18 in the 8th minute). Planezio and Procacci bring Agribertocchi closer to -5 in the first interval (27-22).

Gasparin and Planezio draw for Agribertocchi at the start of the second period (27-27 in the 14th minute), Luiss is back ahead with Murri, Allodi and Fallucca (38-32 in the 16th minute). The Capitoline advantage remains constant (42-34 at 18th minute), before Orcea’s partial recovery near the long break with Da Campo and Planezio (43-39).

Procacci, Planezio, Alessandrini and Gallo open the third period well for Agribertocchi (45-49 in the 24th minute), five points in a row from Leonzio give Agribertocchi +8 (52-60 in the 29th minute), against a struggling Luiss offensive. The percentages from the Lombards’ arc increase, Agribertocchi is +7 at the end of the third period with a heavy basket from Da Campo (57-64).

Alessandrini and Leonzio open the last period well for Orzinuovi (59-69 in the 32nd minute), bringing Agribertocchi closer to an 11-point advantage, the threshold for being promoted. Allodi and Murri bring Luiss closer together (63-69 after 33rd minutes), the match remains alive and vibrant, with several players going out for fouls (Legnini, Jovovic and Pasqualin for Luiss, Procacci for Orzinuovi). Orzinuovi fails to extend the advantage, Luiss returns to -2 with four points from D’Argenzio (75-77 in the 39th minute), approaching the finish line. Agribertocchi wins 78-79, but the promotion goes to Luiss.

