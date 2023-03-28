The NBA has canceled Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul in the Dallas Mavericks’ loss to the Charlotte Hornets. This technical foul would have resulted in his automatic suspension for the next game, the one scheduled against the Indiana Pacers. However, Doncic was a regular on the field against the Indiana Pacers and contributed to the Mavs victory with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. The situation was very strange because the technical foul was called for an insult addressed by Doncic to a referee. Despite this, the NBA cleared the technical foul after further review, but did not explain what led to this decision.

The decision has raised many questions and discussions about what exactly happened and why the NBA decided to rescind the technical foul. Some suggest Doncic’s words weren’t serious enough to warrant suspending him, but this has not been confirmed by the league. Either way, the Mavs’ win was critical to their placement in the Western Conference standings, and Doncic’s performance was important in achieving that goal. However, the NBA is expected to further explain the situation and the reasons behind the decision to cancel the technical foul.

