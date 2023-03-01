The new Dallas Mavericks are struggling to get going, with 4 defeats in the 5 games played by the star duo made up of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Against the Pacers it was the former Duke point guard who missed the shot of the possible victory.

After the race, Doncic said he was happy with the shot taken by Irving –“It’s Kyrie, we have faith in him and we know he has no problem making shots like that”-, but then asked the media to focus on the whole team, and not just on the performances of the 2 All-Stars,

“We should always talk about the whole team. We lose, we win as a team. It’s not just about two players… It’s about the whole team. We have to improve as a team, that’s all.”

“We still have to understand some things, especially in defense.”

Irving also highlights the Mavs’ problems in their own half (119 points x 100 possessions conceded in the last 5).

“Defensively we can improve, starting with me. The good thing is that tonight we earned the chance to win”.

The Mavs are 7th in the West with 32 wins in 63 games.