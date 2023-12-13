Home » Luka Doncic sent it to save in Dallas
The Los Angeles Lakers returned to action after winning the In-Season Tournament championship. They faced Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in an exciting game at the America Airlines Center in Texas. The Slovenian star, Luka Doncic, put on a spectacular performance, showcasing his talent and skill on the court.

In the first quarter, the Dallas Mavericks took the lead with a score of 34-26. However, Luka Doncic’s performance in the second period was what stole the show. With a stunning play, he widened the lead, leaving the Lakers trailing at 40-32.

During the game, Luka Doncic displayed his exceptional abilities, contributing significantly to the Dallas Mavericks’ success. His remarkable performance adds to his impressive stats for the NBA 2023 season, with an average of 32 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.5 assists.

Fans can relive the incredible moment by watching the video on Twitter. Luka Doncic’s display of talent and skill on the court continues to amaze and impress both fans and fellow players in the NBA.

