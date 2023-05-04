Home » Luka Doncic will pay for the funeral of the Belgrade victims
Beyond sporting rivalry, with an extraordinary gesture of solidarity. Luka Doncic, star of the Dallas Mavericks, will bear the costs for the funeral of the victims of the tragedy that took place yesterday in Belgrade, with the nine deaths that occurred in an elementary school, and will also bear the necessary expenses for psychological support for students, teachers and families involved and witnesses of the story. Luka Doncic’s foundation also confirmed to ESPN that this support is to be understood as “long-term”.

