Luka Modric leads Croatia to the Nations League final

EThere are footballers from whose mouth Luka Modric’s short sentences would have sounded rather arrogant. “The game was excellent, especially from my side,” said the great veteran of the midfield game after his Croatian national team won 4-2 in extra time over the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the Nations League final tournament, which was the climax a great national team career.

However, the quiet Modric does not have a reputation for suffering from overt hubris, rather he simply said what had happened in that glorious football game that was full of special moments. Even Ronald Koeman was smitten: “Just one word: tremendous,” said the Dutch coach of the Croatian captain. “Even if it’s an opponent’s player, I can’t help but say that I too can enjoy the game of such a player. He plays so smart.”