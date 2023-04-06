After the saloon brawl in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia which took place on Tuesday evening at the Allianz Stadium, the sports judge inflicted a three-match ban on Cuadrado, one each on Handanovic and Lukaku and a 20,000 euro fine on the Nerazzurri manager Baccin.In addition, Juventus will have to play a championship round without an audience in the South Tribune, sector from which racist insults rained down on Lukaku.

Let’s start here. The judge, “as reported by the collaborators of the federal prosecutor’s office”, considering “the vulgar and insulting chants and cries of racial discrimination” against Big Rom, heard in the 35th minute and 49th minute of the second half, perceived by all and three representatives of the federal prosecutor’s office located in the stadium and agree that they came from the South Tribune hosting 5034 people, resolves to sanction Juventus forced to play a match with the curve closed.





Therefore, the suspension of the sentence is not granted to the bianconeri, as for example was granted to Lazio and despite Juve having actively collaborated with the police to identify the culprits. From Cuadrado’s fist to red to Lukaku Cuadrado is sanctioned with a 10,000 euro fine and a three-match ban for the dispute with Handanovic. “Following an argument with a player from the opposing team, he yanked him vigorously, putting his hands around his neck and punching him in the face; was forcibly divided by the opposing player thanks to the intervention of some teammates». Handanovic is punished with a huge 10,000 euro fine and a one-day disqualification for the same episode. See also Zhang Shuai won the women's doubles runner-up to start this year's clay court season

Lukaku is not spared from the disqualification accrued following the expulsion, the result of two yellow cards. In particular, the second admonition is imposed “for non-regulatory behavior on the pitch”, or the controversial exultation in front of the Juventus public. Dario Baccin, following the seriously offensive and insulting expressions towards the referee Massa, after having entered the field at the end of the match without having the right to do so, will have to pay a fine of 20 thousand euros. Juve will pay for the absence of the public in the next home round of the championship against Napoli.