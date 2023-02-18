Home Sports Lukaku: ‘Barella is the first one I would take to war, one of the best teammates I’ve had’
The squabble of the Ferraris is already forgotten. In the pre-match of Inter-Udinese, Romelu Luke spoke of Nicolò Barella, immediately mending the relationship of what happened against Sampdoria when the center forward had reprimanded and sent his teammate to hell after a ‘wave’ of anger shown by the former Cagliari player after a bad play. “I’ve always said that if I have to choose a player to go to war, the first is Nicolò – the Belgian told Sky Sport -, because he is too important a player and one of the best teammates I’ve had in my career“. Then a joke about the personal moment: It’s normal, a striker wants to score goals and win games”.

