Lukaku could play in Juventus

Lukaku could play in Juventus

28/06/2023

After his loan at Inter Milan, Chelsea hope to transfer the player this summer

The European runner-up is not interested in taking over the services of the Belgian, a fact that the Turinese have taken advantage of to advance in the negotiations

After several seasons in which in Turin there has been more talk about the economy, the Super League and sports sanctions, Juventus wants to reign in Italy and Europe again. That is why he would be considering signing the Belgian Romelu Lukaku very seriously.

the directive of La Vecchia Signora believes that the striker could fit into next season’s project and his coach, Massimiliano Allegri, I would have given the go-ahead.

The Belgian has gone out this season with Inter Milan. Despite not being the undisputed starter as he has tough competition with Lautaro Martínez, he has scored 14 goals and has distributed seven assists in 37 games adding up all competitions, coming mostly from the bench.

Los ‘neroazzurri’, who have disposed of the striker thanks to the transfer from Chelsea, would not be willing to keep him as their property and the Londoners want to cash in on him. That is why Juventus would have entered the fight strongly by offering 30 million and the Inter team would not have put up any resistance. However, the ‘blues’ would seek to sell the Belgian for a higher price, since in their day they paid 100 million and would be seeking to recover part of the investment.

