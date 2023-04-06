Romelu Lukaku scores the 1-1 goal and rejoices under the Juventus curve. One hand to salute, the other to silence those who insult him from the Juventus stands con i “monkey chants” or the “monkey verses“. The Belgian is the protagonist of the tense final between Juventus and Inter. The Coppa Italia semi-final first leg ends in brawl, with an incandescent atmosphere with Lukaku who gets his second yellow card and is expelled after the exultation under the black and white curve. The worst, however, is yet to come, because Handanovic and the Colombian Cuadrado come to blows after the triple whistle and Massa draws a double red card, then the fight continues in the tunnel of the changing rooms.

Inzaghi: “Lukaku shouldn’t have been booked, the celebration was misunderstood”

“There will be pictures, we hope you will can remove Lukaku’s yellow card for a misunderstood celebration as had happened with Lookman”: this is the wish of the Inter coach, Simone Inzaghi, after the expulsion of the Belgian. “The final tumult wasn’t nice to see – adds the Nerazzurri coach – and at the moment the only thing I think about is that unfortunately I lost Handanovic and Lukaku for the second leg”.

Lukaku’s agency: “Juve must apologize to Romelu”

Romelu Lukaku has not commented on the episodes of Juve-Inter. But the president of the company that takes care of the image of “Big Rom” (Roc Nation Sports), Michael Yorkrk, through a story Instagram took a stand. “Before, during and after the penalty, Romelu was subjected to racist insults. He cheered as he always has and the answer was a yellow card. Romelu awaits an apology from Juventus, while we await a condemnation from the League for the behavior of these supporters. The Italian authorities should take the opportunity to fight racism instead of condemning the victim. I am convinced that all of football shares the same considerations.”

Inter: “Come on Rom, we’re with you”

Also Inter has issued a note on its official website. “We are brothers and sisters of the world. This has been our story since 9 March 1908. We want to firmly reaffirm that we stand together against racism and all forms of discrimination“. The Nerazzurri club then recalled the educational values ​​at the basis of every sporting discipline: “Football and sport must be not only a vehicle for emotions but also of clear and shared valueswhich have nothing to do with what was seen in the last minutes of the Italian cup semi-final in Turin, Juventus-Inter”. our affection and our solidarity with Romelu Lukakuas the world of football is doing in many parts in these hours. Come on Rom, we are with you!”.